Police Manhandled, 'Groped' Students: JNU Students' Union President

The JNUSU president said the protest will continue until their demands are met (File)

JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh on Tuesday alleged women students were not only "manhandled" by male police personnel during Monday's protest but were even "groped".

"We took out a peaceful march. The Vice-Chancellor is continuously spreading a false narrative that JNU students do not want to study... Near Ber Sarai, CRPF started beating us. Female students were treated badly by police," Ms Ghosh said.

"I was manhandled by male police officials. They dragged me and put me on the bus. Several female students were also manhandled by the police in the same way. They (female protesters) were not only physically restrained but were literally groped," she added.

Ms Ghosh also alleged that police resorted to lathi-charge and manhandled students during the march to parliament on Monday.

The Delhi Police had earlier denied allegations of lathi-charge levelled by some students during the protest.

The JNUSU president said the protest will continue until their demands, including the complete rollback of hostel fee hike, are not fulfilled.

"We will call off our strike when a direction will be given from MHRD to Vice-Chancellor to immediately rollback. If Vice-Chancellor is not ready then the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) and the Committee should immediately come out with a statement," Ms Ghosh said.

