Girl, 12, Swims 36-Kilometre In Arabian Sea To Create Autism Awareness

Riya Rai created history by swimming from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India.

A 12-year-old daughter of a Naval sailor created history by swimming from Bandra-Worli Sea Link to Gateway of India, a distance of 36 kilometres, in 8 hours and 40 minutes.

The young girl, Jiya Rai, swam 36-km with an aim to raise awareness about Autism, a statement released by the Ministry of Defence said.

She commenced her record-setting feat at 03:50 am on Wednesday from Bandra-Worli Sea Link and completed at Gateway of India at 12:30 pm.

The swimming event was conducted under the observation of the Swimming Association of Maharashtra, a recognised body of the Swimming Federation of India. The event was also associated with the Fit India Movement by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

An award ceremony was held at Gateway of India in Mumbai on February 17, where Jiya was felicitated with a trophy by Zarir N Baliwala, President of Greater Mumbai Amateur Aquatic Association (GMAAA).

Jiya earlier swam from Elephanta Island to Gateway of India, a distance of 14 Km in three hours, 27 minutes and 30 seconds on February 15 last year and holds the world record for the youngest girl with ASD to swim 14 kilometres in open waters.