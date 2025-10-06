Jitan Ram Manjhi Gets A Praise From PM Modi On Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended warm birthday wishes to Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, praising his commitment to uplifting the poor and strengthening the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector, a vital pillar in India's journey toward becoming a Viksit Bharat.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister wrote: “Best wishes to Union Minister Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji on his birthday. He has distinguished himself by serving the poor and marginalised sections of society. He is making exceptional efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is essential to building a Viksit Bharat. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Best wishes to Union Minister Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji on his birthday. He has distinguished himself by serving the poor and marginalised sections of society. He is making exceptional efforts to strengthen the MSME sector, which is essential to building a Viksit Bharat. Praying… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also extended his greetings on X, highlighting Manjhi's contributions to India's economic development through his work in the MSME sector:

“Heartfelt birthday wishes to Union Minister Shri @jitanrmanjhi Ji. Under the leadership of Modi Ji, you are continuously providing momentum to micro, small, and medium enterprises and contributing to the creation of a self-reliant and developed India. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life.”

केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री @jitanrmanjhi जी को जन्मदिवस की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में आप सूक्ष्म, लघु और मध्यम उद्यमों को निरंतर गति देकर आत्मनिर्भर और विकसित भारत के निर्माण में योगदान दे रहे हैं। ईश्वर से आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और दीर्घायु की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) October 6, 2025

Several other senior leaders and Cabinet colleagues joined in to wish Manjhi on his special day.

External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar posted: “Wishing my Cabinet colleague Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi Ji a happy birthday. I pray to God for your good health and long life.”

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari also joined in extending birthday wishes. He wrote: “To my colleague in the Union Cabinet, Shri @jitanrmanjhi ji, heartfelt birthday wishes. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a blissful life.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also shared his wishes, posting: “Heartiest birthday greetings to Hon'ble Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi ji! Wishing you a long life and good health!”

Manjhi, a prominent Dalit leader and the founder of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), was inducted into the Union Cabinet in 2024. He currently holds the portfolio of Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, a sector seen as critical for employment generation and grassroots economic growth.

