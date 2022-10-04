Jio True 5G Launch Tomorrow, Trial Services In These 4 Cities

Jio True 5G will roll out for users in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Varanasi on Dussehra

Reliance will roll out Jio True 5G tomorrow on Dussehra four cities - Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata and Varanasi - the company said in a statement today. It's an invitation-only offer, Jio said, adding users will get unlimited 5G data with up to 1 gbps+ speed.

"The beta trial service for other cities will be announced progressively," Jio said in the statement.

"Dussehra symbolises the triumph over hurdles caused by legacy technologies such as 2G, with knowledge and wisdom that Jio True 5G will genuinely enable," the Mukesh Ambani-owned company said.

Jio has over 425 million users.

Jio said customers invited to try the 5G service don't need to change their existing Jio SIM or 5G mobile phone as the service will be automatically upgraded to Jio True 5G.

"Our Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] has given a clarion call for accelerated roll-out of 5G across India to realise the full potential of a Digital India. In response, Jio has prepared an ambitious and the fastest ever 5G roll-out plan for a country of our size," Akash M Ambani, Chairman, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, said in the statement.

"By embracing 5G, Jio will create nation-first platforms and solutions that will transform skill development, education, healthcare, agriculture, and many such sectors, with the promise of enabling a better life for every Indian," Mr Ambani said.

"5G cannot remain an exclusive service available to the privileged few or those in our largest cities. It must be available to every citizen, every home, and every business across India. Only then can we dramatically increase productivity, earnings, and living standards across our entire economy, thereby creating a prosperous and inclusive society in our country," he said.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd is an arm of Jio Platforms Ltd.