Jio Services Down Across India, Twitter Flooded With Hilarious Memes

Reliance Jio users were unable to make calls or receive SMS in major cities on Tuesday morning due to a service outage that lasted for several hours.
According to Downdetector, which tracks outages, the disruption in the network began early morning and peaked at around 8 am on Tuesday. Services were down in major cities including Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad
As soon as the disruption was reported, affected users flocked to Twitter and lamented the outage through hilarious memes and one-liners. Below we have picked a few for you.
“Situation when you have Jio fibre, Jio sim, and Jio mobile. And the network is down,” wrote a user.
#Jiodown situation when you have jio fiber , jio sim and jio mobile. And the network is down. pic.twitter.com/kI6vagk9SP— AnishKumar Agarwal (@AnIsH_261290) November 29, 2022
One joked that the engineers must be figuring out how to fix the services.
Engineers right now ????#Jiodownpic.twitter.com/lzJGcRIBi5— Абхишек (@TheAbhishekz) November 29, 2022
Another suggested that users of other telecom services were having a good time during the Jio outage.
Jio services down in many places right now: #JioDownpic.twitter.com/cpRrUgtt7t— भाविका ???????? (@Bhavika6B) November 29, 2022
This meme will definitely resonate with the affected Jio users.
Jio users right now ????#Jiodownpic.twitter.com/P68f9KqHwf— DEBARATI (@DebAnu2002) November 29, 2022
One user echoed the sentiment of those who relied on Jio for TV and mobile network.
Jio tv down.— Sagar Rathore (@Sagarrathore_) November 20, 2022
Jio cinema down.
Voot app down. pic.twitter.com/m1H4qp0m4o
Those using services other than Jio chose to poke some fun.
#Jiodown— Jaadu (@_jaadu_) November 29, 2022
Vi and Airtel users pic.twitter.com/IHOCZUMiyA
As Jio witnessed outage, users of its competitors seemed to remain unaffected.
“Airtel, Vi, BSNL user right Now,” a person wrote.
#Jiodown Airtel Vi Bsnl user right Now ???????? pic.twitter.com/wgoQG1uA9I— Prashant kumar (@Prashant24kum) November 29, 2022
Many non-Jio users rejoiced during the disruption.
#Jiodown— Raju singh chauhan (@RajucSDb) November 29, 2022
Because my sim is of airtel ???? pic.twitter.com/hfsew871VZ
Some just couldn't wait to resume their 2022 FIFA World Cup match, which is streaming on Jio Cinema.
Football lovers to #JioTV#JioCinema— Hrishita Jaisvi ???????????? (@Jaisvihind) November 29, 2022
????????#Jiodown#FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/cN5ktsWhbP
One user roped in Sardar Khan, actor Manoj Bajpayee's character in 2012 film Gangs of Wasseypur, for this meme.
Jio user right now.. #Jiodownpic.twitter.com/aLoA30UEAT— Alkesh dora ???????? (@iam_Alkesh) November 29, 2022
Another shared a screen grab from 2003 film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S and hinted that Jio's services were completely paralysed during the outage.
#Jiodown— Tweetera???? (@DoctorrSays) November 29, 2022
Jio server nowadays pic.twitter.com/qCFzd9nEQz
So, were you affected by the disruption?