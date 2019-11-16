Tiger Who Killed Staff Member At Uttarakhand National Park Tranquilised

The authorities are yet to decide if the tiger will be released in a jungle or sent to a zoo.

A tiger who killed a staff member at Uttarakhand's famous Jim Corbett National Park was tranquilised by the forest authorities today.

The tiger, who was roaming in the tourist zone, has been kept in a cage to prevent it from causing any harm to the tourists, a forest official said.

The authorities will decide in the evening whether the tiger will be released deep inside the jungle or sent to a zoo.

