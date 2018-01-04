Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid's Mumbai Event Cancelled By Police, Case Filed In Pune: 10 Facts

Police took some students into preventive custody after they denied permission to attend the event

Mumbai: A case has been filed in Pune against Gujarat Dalit leader and legislator Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, who have been accused of making provocative speeches triggering the caste tension between Dalits and upper caste Marathas that has swept across Maharashtra for the last four days. Three people have died during clashes and protests. This morning, the police cancelled an event that Mr Mevani and Mr Khalid were to speak at in Mumbai and took into custody students who decided to go ahead with it despite the refusal of permission.