Day After Bandh, Cops Cancel Jignesh Mevani, Umar Khalid Mumbai Event

Mumbai | Edited by | Updated: January 04, 2018 12:11 IST
Mumbai:  A day after the massive shutdown called by Dalit groups across Maharashtra, the Mumbai Police cancelled an event that was to be attended by Jignesh Mevani  -- the Dalit leader from Gujarat who was just elected to public office -- and Umar Khalid of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University. A case has been filed against the two for  allegedly creating enmity between people by their speeches in Pune.

The police, who had refused permission for the "All India Students Summit 2018" also took some students -- who had decided to proceed with the event anyway -- in preventive custody.  

Right-wing groups have accused Mr Mevani and Umar Khalid of inciting caste tension in the state. On Tuesday, as angry protesters allegedly supporting Dalit groups blocked road and rail traffic in Mumbai, a complaint was filed with the Pune police against Mr Mevani.  

The complaint said the two had attended the "Elgar Parishad", an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, on December 31.

The day after, clashes broke out between Dalits -- who had gone to the village near Pune to attend the celebrations -- and some local right-wing groups. A 28-year-old Maratha man was killed and 12 people were injured in the violence.

The day after, as massive protests swept Mumbai, Mr Mevani had appealed for calm. "Maharashtra government must ensure rule of law. I appeal to the people of Maharashtra to maintain peace," his tweet read.

Yesterday, two persons died during the protests to enforce a shutdown called in the state by Dalit groups.

The protests and violence found resonance in parliament today.

