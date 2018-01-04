Maharashtra Shutdown LIVE Updates: Over 300 Detained, 16 FIRs Registered After Violence On Wednesday

Over 300 people were detained after violence during Maharashtra shutdown called by Dalit groups in the state Wednesday.

All India | Edited by | Updated: January 04, 2018 12:11 IST
Mumbai Bandh: The shutdown had generated tension in a number of areas across Maharashtra.

The shutdown had generated tension in Mumbai and a number of areas across Maharashtra, as the state marked its third day of seething tension between Dalits and upper castes, mainly Marathas. In Mumbai, demonstrators tried to block trains, metro and buses, and forced shops in some areas to shut down. Two major roads in Mumbai's Bandra were blocked.
 

Here are the live updates of the shutdown in Maharashtra:




Jan 04, 2018
12:11 (IST)
Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid booked for promoting enmity
Jan 04, 2018
12:02 (IST)
Jan 04, 2018
11:45 (IST)

"Divide and rule policy being played by invisible hand"

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said in the Rajya Sabha today that a divide and rule policy has been played by an invisible hand while referring to the Koregaon violence. "It is not just about the state government but the matter is also the responsibility of government," he said. 

Jan 04, 2018
11:42 (IST)

"Patriotism cannot be inflicted on anyone": Kanimozhi

Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi said that spirit of patriotism is not defined by anybody and it cannot be "inflicted" by anybody. "Dalit people are being attacked. We need to protect the depressed classes. There is a lot of pain and fear which needs to be addressed," she said in the Rajya Sabha today. 

 

Jan 04, 2018
11:39 (IST)
Rajya Sabha members demand high judicial probe into the incident


Jan 04, 2018
11:28 (IST)

The complaint said the both Umar Khaled and Jignesh Mevani had attended the "Elgar Parishad", an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, on December 31.

Jan 04, 2018
11:22 (IST)

A day after the massive shutdown called by Dalit groups across Maharashtra, an event that was to be attended by Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, was cancelled. The police also took some students, who were hosting the event, in protective custody.


Jan 04, 2018
11:16 (IST)

FIR registered against Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid under section 153(A), 505 & 117 at Vishrambaug Police Station in Pune. 

Jan 04, 2018
11:14 (IST)
Normalcy restored in Mumbai after protests
Jan 04, 2018
10:52 (IST)

Around 16 FIRs have been registered relating to incidents during the Maharashtra Bandh yesterday and more than 300 people have been detained following the incident, the Mumbai Police has confirmed. 

