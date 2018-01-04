Maharashtra Shutdown LIVE Updates: Over 300 Detained, 16 FIRs Registered After Violence On Wednesday

Mumbai Bandh: The shutdown had generated tension in a number of areas across Maharashtra.

Here are the live updates of the shutdown in Maharashtra:

Over 300 people were detained after violence during Maharashtra shutdown called by Dalit groups in the state Wednesday. While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called for a judicial inquiry into the incident, there was ruckus in both Houses of parliament yesterday over the matter. The shutdown had generated tension in Mumbai and a number of areas across Maharashtra, as the state marked its third day of seething tension between Dalits and upper castes, mainly Marathas. In Mumbai, demonstrators tried to block trains, metro and buses, and forced shops in some areas to shut down. Two major roads in Mumbai's Bandra were blocked.