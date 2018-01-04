Maharashtra Shutdown LIVE Updates: Over 300 Detained, 16 FIRs Registered After Violence On Wednesday

Here are the live updates of the shutdown in Maharashtra:
Precautions taken to stop protest from spreading in Gujarat
Buses in Junagarh shifted from depots to a division workshop in order to prevent damage, in the wake of protests spreading to Gujarat #MaharashtraBhimaKoregaonViolencepic.twitter.com/QlCzbQ4iup- ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018
"Divide and rule policy being played by invisible hand"
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said in the Rajya Sabha today that a divide and rule policy has been played by an invisible hand while referring to the Koregaon violence. "It is not just about the state government but the matter is also the responsibility of government," he said.
"Patriotism cannot be inflicted on anyone": Kanimozhi
Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi said that spirit of patriotism is not defined by anybody and it cannot be "inflicted" by anybody. "Dalit people are being attacked. We need to protect the depressed classes. There is a lot of pain and fear which needs to be addressed," she said in the Rajya Sabha today.
The complaint said the both Umar Khaled and Jignesh Mevani had attended the "Elgar Parishad", an event organised to commemorate the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon, on December 31.
A day after the massive shutdown called by Dalit groups across Maharashtra, an event that was to be attended by Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University, was cancelled. The police also took some students, who were hosting the event, in protective custody.
#Mumbai: Students gathered for Chhatra Bharati event outside Bhaidas Hall, being forcibly removed pic.twitter.com/eGT36BvQov- ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018
FIR registered against Jignesh Mevani and Umar Khalid under section 153(A), 505 & 117 at Vishrambaug Police Station in Pune.
Maharashtra: Normalcy restored in Mumbai after protests over #BhimaKoregaonViolence in the state yesterday pic.twitter.com/m6XTMjZqww- ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018
"Total 16 FIRs registered relating to incidents during #MaharashtraBandh yesterday and more than 300 miscreants detained" says Mumbai Police #BhimaKoregaonViolencepic.twitter.com/SDfFqae9OS- ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2018