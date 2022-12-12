Trinamool Leader Apologises After Backlash Over 'Jhunkega Nahi Sala' Remark

Manoj Tiwary made the comments while addressing a TMC rally on Sunday. (File photo)

Cricketer-turned-politician Manoj Tiwary today apologised after massive backlash against his "Jhunkega nahi sala" remark.

Taking a direct jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mr Tiwary, while addressing a TMC rally on Sunday, asked party followers and workers to remain united and challenged the opposition with direct remarks "Jhukega nahi sala".

Mr Tiwary, who is Minister of State for Sports in the Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal, directed the BJP workers to open their "ears" and listen to dialogues from the movie 'Pushpa'.

Triggering furore, his remarks soon received backlash.

As media persons questioned his take during the rally, he was seen apologising during the briefing.

"I should not have spoken like that," apologised Mr Tiwary.