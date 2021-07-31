Video: Cars Submerged In Water As Heavy Rain Leaves Ranchi Roads Flooded

There has been incessant rain in Ranchi for last five days, leaving the capital and areas surrounding it submerged.

JHarkhand rain: Cars were seen floating after heavy showers

Ranchi:

Scores of cars were submerged in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Saturday after heavy showers over the last 24 hours deluged the capital city.

The roads have turned into mini canals, with water gushing in from everywhere.

There has been incessant rain in the state capital for last five days. Ranchi, and areas surrounding it, have been badly hit.