Video: Cars Submerged In Water As Heavy Rain Leaves Ranchi Roads Flooded

JHarkhand rain: Cars were seen floating after heavy showers

Scores of cars were submerged in Jharkhand's capital Ranchi on Saturday after heavy showers over the last 24 hours deluged the capital city.

The roads have turned into mini canals, with water gushing in from everywhere.

Several parts of #Jharkhand have been heavily inundated after incessant rainfall in the state.



Visuals from Ranchi. pic.twitter.com/00nboztDIM — NDTV (@ndtv) July 31, 2021

There has been incessant rain in the state capital for last five days. Ranchi, and areas surrounding it, have been badly hit.