Cash, Liquor, Weed Worth Over Rs 8 Crore Seized Ahead Of Jharkhand Polls

Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said 66 First Information Reports FIRs have been filed in connection with violation of model code of conduct

All India | | Updated: November 26, 2019 21:41 IST
Cash and other non-permitted materials worth about Rs 8.33 crore have been seized (Representational)


Ranchi: 

Cash and other non-permitted materials worth about Rs 8.33 crore have been seized between the period of the announcement of elections to Jharkhand assembly on November 1 and November 25, Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said today.

He said the seizure included Rs 3,99,84,596 in cash, illegal liquor worth Rs 2,52,00,409 besides ganja and other intoxicant items valued at Rs 61,76,833.

The recoveries included gifts priced Rs 1,18,57,120 and other suspected materials worth Rs 1,35,000, the CEO said.

During the period, 66 First Information Reports (FIR) have been filed in connection with violation of model code of conduct, he told at a press conference in Ranchi.

Jharkhand is going for elections in five phases between November 30 and December 20. Counting will take place on December 23.



Jharkhand Polls 2019Illegal materials seized

