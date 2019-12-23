Hemant Soren Rides Bicycle After JMM Victory

Hemant Soren also touched the feet and took the blessings of his parents

Hemant Soren Rides Bicycle After JMM Victory

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance had a decisive victory in Jharkhand (file)

Ranchi:

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha working president Hemant Soren on Monday celebrated his party's win in the Jharkhand assembly polls by riding a bicycle at his home.

Mr Soren even gave a photo-op to the waiting TV camerapersons and news photographers as he rode the bicycle in circles at his home.

The media waited for over half-an-hour as the scheduled press conference was delayed.

He also touched the feet and took the blessings of his parents - his father JMM president, Shibu Soren and his mother Roopi Soren.

"I am happy with the results," his mother told the waiting newsmen.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress alliance had a decisive victory in Jharkhand as votes were counted on Monday.

Comments
Hemant SorenJharkhand Assembly polls 2019

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News