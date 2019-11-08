Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Charges Rs 51,000 From Those Seeking Assembly Poll Tickets

The Jharkhand Assembly election will be held in five phases starting November 30 (Representational)

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha or JMM has sought Rs 51,000 from those seeking party tickets for the Jharkhand Assembly elections, a party leader said on Friday. The money would go towards the regional party's fund to help it fight the polls, he said.

The JMM had taken similar decisions in previous elections with the amount ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 21,000, JMMs general secretary-cum-spokesperson Vinod Kumar Pandey said.

"Those party workers who submit avedan (application) to contest (the assembly elections) should deposit Rs 51,000 in the party fund to help the party contest the elections."

"We are not a corporate party. Our party runs with the contribution of party workers," Mr Pandey said.

Asked when the first list of candidates would be announced by the JMM, Mr Pandey said, the party would inform in due course.

With Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) deciding to contest the elections on its own, the JMM, Congress and the RJD are likely to announce their seat-sharing formula soon.

Assembly polls for the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will be held in five phases from November 30.



