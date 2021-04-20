Jharkhand Lockdown: State Announces Lockdown From April 22 To 29

Lockdown in Jharkhand: Chief Minister Hemant Soren announces 7-day lockdown

Jharkhand Lockdown: The Jharkhand government has declared a 7-day lockdown from April 22 to April 29. After the surge in COVID-19 infections, Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired a high-level meeting and decided on the week-longlockdown in Jharkhand. Mr Soren said, the lockdown period will be observed as "health safety week". In the second wave of COVID-19, Jharkhand reported a total of 1,33,479 positive cases, while 1,456 people have died. There are 28,010 active cases in Jharkhand, according to the latest health bulletin.

Jharkhand Lockdown: 5 key points