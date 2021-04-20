Jharkhand Lockdown: State Announces Lockdown From April 22 To 29

Jharkhand Lockdown: The Jharkhand government has declared a 7-day lockdown from April 22 to April 29. After the surge in COVID-19 infections, Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired a high-level meeting and decided on the week-longlockdown in Jharkhand. Mr Soren said, the lockdown period will be observed as "health safety week". In the second wave of COVID-19, Jharkhand reported a total of 1,33,479 positive cases, while 1,456 people have died. There are 28,010 active cases in Jharkhand, according to the latest health bulletin.
Jharkhand Lockdown: 5 key points
- Curfew under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in force across Jharkhand during the lockdown to prevent gathering of more than five persons at a public place
- Few offices of the central and state government and also those in the private sector have been exempted from the total shutdown, Mr Soren said in a statement.
- Jharkhand Chief Minister appealed to people not to step out of their homes unless it is necessary
- Farming activities, industries and mining operations will however continue during this time
- Religious places will remain open but only a fixed number of people will be allowed during the lockdown