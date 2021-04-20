Jharkhand Lockdown: State Announces Lockdown From April 22 To 29

Jharkhand Lockdown: There will be 7-day lockdown in Jharkhand from April 22 to April 29. Here are the 5 key things you need to know

Jharkhand Lockdown: The Jharkhand government has declared a 7-day lockdown from April 22 to April 29. After the surge in COVID-19 infections, Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired a high-level meeting and decided on the week-longlockdown in Jharkhand. Mr Soren said, the lockdown period will be observed as "health safety week". In the second wave of COVID-19, Jharkhand reported a total of 1,33,479 positive cases, while 1,456 people have died. There are 28,010 active cases in Jharkhand, according to the latest health bulletin.

Jharkhand Lockdown: 5 key points

  1. Curfew under Section 144 of the CrPC will be in force across Jharkhand during the lockdown to prevent gathering of more than five persons at a public place
  2. Few offices of the central and state government and also those in the private sector have been exempted from the total shutdown, Mr Soren said in a statement.
  3. Jharkhand Chief Minister appealed to people not to step out of their homes unless it is necessary
  4. Farming activities, industries and mining operations will however continue during this time
  5. Religious places will remain open but only a fixed number of people will be allowed during the lockdown