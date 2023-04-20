Jharkhand Ex-Official's Delhi Farmhouse, 2 Flats Attached By Probe Agency

He was arrested in February this year by the ED following multiple searches.

A farmhouse and two flats in posh areas of the national capital, a bungalow in Jamshedpur, and some land parcels are among the over Rs 39 crore worth assets of a former Jharkhand rural development department chief engineer that have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the ED said on Wednesday.

A provisional order has been issued under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize these properties belonging to the officer -- Veerendra Kumar Ram -- and his family members, the federal agency said in a statement.

He was arrested in February this year by the ED following multiple searches at his locations and those linked to him in Ranchi and Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, Bihar, and Delhi.

His cousin, Alok Ranjan, was also arrested in April in this case and they both are in judicial custody at present.

About Rs 40 lakh cash, 7 luxury vehicles, and jewellery worth Rs 1.51 crore was seized during these raids by the ED.

Movable and immovable properties worth Rs 39.28 crore, including a farmhouse and a flat each in the upscale Defence Colony and Saket areas of Delhi, a duplex bungalow in Jamshedpur, and some land parcels are among the assets attached, the ED said.

"Veerendra Kumar Ram posted as chief engineer in rural works department in Ranchi had generated proceeds of crime in the name of commission from contractors in lieu of allotment of tenders to them."

"The proceeds of crime thus generated were used by Veerendra Kumar Ram and his family members to live a very lavish lifestyle," the agency alleged.

The money laundering case against Ram stems from a complaint from the Jharkhand anti-corruption bureau (ACB).

