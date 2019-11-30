Watch: Jharkhand Congress Candidate Flashes Gun During Clash With BJP Workers

Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019: Congress candidate KN Tripathi was seen with a gun in Palamu.

A Congress candidate in Jharkhand was seen waving a pistol after a fight broke out between BJP and Congress supporters in Palamu district on Saturday during the first phase of polling for the assembly election in the state.

It all started when supporters of BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia allegedly stopped Congress candidate KN Tripathi from going to a polling booth in the area.

Some supporters also allegedly resorted to stone-throwing after which Mr Tripathi took out the gun and waved it purportedly in his bid to deter opponents and create fear. He can be seen accompanied by his security guards in the video.

#WATCH Jharkhand: Congress candidate KN Tripathi brandishes a gun during clash between supporters of BJP candidate Alok Chaurasia & Tripathi's supporters. Tripathi was allegedly stopped by BJP candidate's supporters from going to polling booths, in Kosiyara village of Palamu. pic.twitter.com/Ziu8eCq42z — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2019

A few persons raised slogans to make him leave the spot.

In the first phase of polling in the state on Saturday, 13 constituencies spread over six districts, Chatra, Palamu, Gumla, Garhwa, Latehar and Lohardagga voted to elect their representatives.

The majority of the constituencies where polling was held are in Maoist-infested areas.

Over 37 lakh peooke, who are eligible to exercise their franchise, decided the electoral fortune of 189 candidates, including 15 women candidates in the first phase of the assembly election.

Security was heightened in these constituencies and adequate arrangements were made at all polling booths.