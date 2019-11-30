Jharkhand Assembly Election Live Updates: Voting Begins For First Phase Of State Elections

The voting began at 7 am and will continue till 3 pm.

Voting began this morning for the first phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections. This is the fourth assembly election in Jharkhand since 2000 when the state was carved out Bihar. A total of 37,83,055 voters, including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters, are eligible to cast their vote in the first phase. The ruling BJP, which is contesting for the first time without an ally, faces a tough challenge from the united opposition parties. A total of 189 candidates are contesting in the first phase.

The district administration in Jharkhand has tightened the security in two assembly constituencies -- Latehar and Manika, where a Maoist attack took place a few days ago.

Here are the live updates on first phase of Jharkhand assembly elections:

Nov 30, 2019 08:14 (IST) Amit Shah Tweets As Voting Begins For First Phase Of Jharkhand Assembly Elections

"To keep Jharkhand free from corruption and Naxalism and to maintain the pace of development here, a stable, majority government is necessary. I appeal to all the voters of the first phase to contribute in keeping Jharkhand on the path of development by coming out and voting in large numbers," Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted this morning.