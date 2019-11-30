13 Constituencies Vote In Phase 1 Of Jharkhand Assembly Elections Today

The BJP, which is seeking a second term under the leadership of Chief Minister Raghubar Das, is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase. The party is supporting Independent candidate Vinod Singh from Hussainabad.

Challenging the BJP is the opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal. While the Congress is contesting in six seats in the first phase, the JMM is fighting in four and the RJD in three constituencies in the first phase.

A total of 189 candidates are contesting in the first phase. Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi, who is contesting from Bishrampur, and state Congress chief Rameshwar Oraon, who is contesting from Lohardaga seat are among the key candidates.

Rameshwar Oraon is contesting against former state Congress chief Sukhdeo Bhagat who joined the ruling BJP recently.

Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on an All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) party ticket from the same seat.

In 2014, the BJP, which won 35 seats formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU) which had won 5 seats and Raghubar Das took over as the Chief Minister. The AJSU is contesting alone this time.

A total of 37,83,055 voters, including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters, are eligible to cast their vote in the first phase.

Of the 3,906 polling stations, 1,790 voting booths have been placed in super sensitive category and 1,202 voting booths have been marked as sensitive. 1,262 would have webcasting facilities.

The rest of the four phases for the 81-member assembly will be held on December 7, 12, 16 and 20. The counting of votes for all the five phases will be held on December 23.