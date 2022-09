As an order on Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's possible disqualification is awaited, the leaders of ruling JMM-Congress coalition will meet with Governor Ramesh Bias this evening.

Sources say Hemant Soren will also meet the Governor.

Jharkhand is undergoing a political crisis, with the opposition BJP seeking Chief Minister Hemant Soren's disqualification from the assembly.

The Election Commission has held hearings on the issue and submitted its opinion to the Governor.