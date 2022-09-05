Amid Jharkhand Crisis, Chief Minister Hemant Soren's Majority Test Today

Hemant Soren had also called a meeting with the MLAs yesterday

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, whose job is in trouble over allegations of corruption, will take a test of his majority today as he accuses the BJP of trying to topple him by poaching MLAs of the ruling JMM-Congress coalition.

Hemant Soren will take a trust vote in the special one-day Jharkhand assembly session today. MLAs of the ruling coalition returned to state capital Ranchi yesterday from Chhattisgarh, where they were sequestered at a resort to prevent defections.

