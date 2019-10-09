Jharkhand BJP MLA Convicted, Gets 18-Month Jail Term

The police had lodged an FIR against Dhullo Mahto and five others. (Representational)

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Dhullo Mahto was convicted and sentenced to 18 months in jail in a 2013 case by the Dhanbad district court on Wednesday.

The BJP legislator from the Baghmara Assembly constituency was convicted for helping a person flee from police custody. The incident happened on May 12, 2013, when Rajesh Gupta was arrested on the court's order. Dhullo Mahto along with his supporters reached the police station and took Gupta away forcibly after attacking the policemen there.

The police had lodged an FIR against Dhullo Mahto and five others. The Sub-Divisional Magistrate Court of Shikha Agrawal convicted Dhullo Mahto and four others and acquitted one person.

Dhullo Mahto has several criminal cases lodged against him in Dhanbad. On Sunday an attempt to rape case was also lodged against him.

As per the Representation of the People's Act, if an MP or MLA is convicted and given an over two-year sentence, he automatically ceases to be a legislator. But Dhullo Mahto was saved as the prison term was less than two years.

