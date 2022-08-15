3 Of Jharkhand Family Die Of Electrocution While Hoisting Flag: Police

Jharkhand: Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over their death. (Representational)

Three members of a family, all in their twenties, died of electrocution on Sunday while putting up the tricolour on the roof of their house in Jharkhand's Ranchi district on the eve of Independence Day, police said.

The incident occurred in the evening at Arsande village in the Kanke police station area, around 22 km from the district headquarters, a senior officer said.

"Two women and a man died in the incident,” Kanke police station officer-in-charge Brij Kumar told PTI.

Ranchi superintendent of police (rural) Naushad Alam said, “A high tension wire of 11,000 volts is near the roof of the house where the incident took place.

"They had reportedly used an iron rod to hoist the flag. Since it was raining in the district with strong wind, the metal rod somehow came in contact with the high tension wire and all three died on the spot. We are collecting more information about the incident.” The deceased have been identified as Puja, Aarti and Vineet.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over the death of the three persons.

"Got the sad news of the death of three of a family due to electrocution while putting up the tricolour on the roof of their house at Kanke in Ranchi. May God give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss," Soren wrote on Twitter.