Jet Woman Crew Member Arrested For Carrying US Dollars Worth Over 3 Crores

A Jet Airways crew member was arrested in New Delhi on Monday for allegedly carrying US dollars worth Rs Rs 3.21 crore, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) official said.
Highlights
- Crew member was arrested from Hong Kong bound flight on Monday
- US Dollars valued at Rs. 3.21 crore recovered from crew member: DRI
- Jet said that it will take action based on investigations from DRI
"US Dollars valued at Rs 3.21 crore recovered from a lady crew member of a Hong Kong bound Jet Airways flight last night at Indira Gandhi International airport," said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in a statement.
Comments
"Based on the investigations and inputs from law enforcement agencies, the airline will take further action," the statement added.