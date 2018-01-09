Jet Woman Crew Member Arrested For Carrying US Dollars Worth Over 3 Crores "US Dollars valued at Rs 3.21 crore recovered from a lady crew member of a Hong Kong bound Jet Airways flight last night at Indira Gandhi International airport," said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in a statement.

Later, confirming the arrest, a Jet Airways statement said: "During an inspection by a DRI team, a large sum of foreign currency was recovered from an employee of the airline. The employee has been taken into custody."



"Based on the investigations and inputs from law enforcement agencies, the airline will take further action," the statement added.



