Jet Woman Crew Member Arrested For Carrying US Dollars Worth Over 3 Crores

"US Dollars valued at Rs 3.21 crore recovered from a lady crew member of a Hong Kong bound Jet Airways flight last night at Indira Gandhi International airport," said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in a statement.

All India | | Updated: January 09, 2018 07:22 IST
74 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Jet Woman Crew Member Arrested For Carrying US Dollars Worth Over 3 Crores

US Dollars valued at Rs 3.21 crore recovered from Jet Airways crew member.

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Crew member was arrested from Hong Kong bound flight on Monday
  2. US Dollars valued at Rs. 3.21 crore recovered from crew member: DRI
  3. Jet said that it will take action based on investigations from DRI
A Jet Airways crew member was arrested in New Delhi on Monday for allegedly carrying US dollars worth Rs Rs 3.21 crore, a Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) official said.

"US Dollars valued at Rs 3.21 crore recovered from a lady crew member of a Hong Kong bound Jet Airways flight last night at Indira Gandhi International airport," said the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence in a statement.

Comments
Close [X]
Later, confirming the arrest, a Jet Airways statement said: "During an inspection by a DRI team, a large sum of foreign currency was recovered from an employee of the airline. The employee has been taken into custody."

"Based on the investigations and inputs from law enforcement agencies, the airline will take further action," the statement added.

Trending

Jet Airways

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bengaluru FireHot YogaLiving HealthyPrice ComparisonDealsSouth Africa vs IndiaPradyuman ThakurYogi AdityanathGolden Globes 2018

................................ Advertisement ................................