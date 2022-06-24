Jet Airways Begins Hiring Again. The Company Didn't Expect This

Jet Airways: The company has said that it has received as many as 700 CVs within five hours.

Jet Airways has started its operational hiring from today. The company has said that it has received as many as 700 CVs within five hours of the advertisement being shared online. The news was shared by Sanjiv Kapoor, the CEO of Jet Airways, on Twitter.

Quote-tweeting the recruitment post shared by the airline, Mr Kapoor wrote, “In the 5 hours since we posted this on social media, over 700 CVs were received. Heartwarming and emotional for all of us. Here's to making history together.”

Jet Airways has asked its former cabin crew members to rejoin them. The company has also specified that it is currently hiring female crew members only.

“There's really nothing like home. Inviting former Jet Airways cabin crew to come back and join us in relaunching India's classiest airline.” Add that the base would be in Delhi, “Note: For now, we are inviting female crew only. Male crew recruitment to commence as we scale up.”

Along with the call for former employees to reach out, Mr Kapoor, in a separate tweet, said that the hiring for the pilots and engineers would soon follow. “Our operational hiring has commenced, with a call out to former Jet crew. Commencement of hiring for pilots and engineers to follow in the coming days, when we make our aircraft choice reveal. (We were waiting for the Twitter poll results and advice from all armchair CEOs)," he said.

According to PTI, Jet Airways intends to restart commercial flight operations in the July-September quarter. On May 20, the Aviation regulator DGCA granted Jet Airways a revalidated Air Operator Certificate (AOC). With this, the airline has been allowed to resume commercial flight operations.