'Wish You Good Luck': Education Minister To Students Taking JEE Today

JEE: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal wished students ahead of the JEE.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal wished students appearing for the crucial JEE (Main) exam for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) that begins today.

He said the two crucial exams - the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to medical courses - are being held to ensure that students don't lost an academic year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"JEE and NEET had to be postponed several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. JEE and NEET exams are being held to ensure that students don't lost a year. I am happy that nearly all students have downloaded their admit cards and there is enthusiasm among students," Mr Pokhriyal said in a video he tweeted last night.

While the JEE is from September 1 to 6, the NEET exam is scheduled for September 13. The JEE begins today despite widespread opposition from students, activists and the governments of several non-BJP ruled states to both the exams.

"I would like to extend my best wishes to you. Dear students, I am very happy that you have done your preparations. I am happy that over 7,77,465 students have downloaded their admit cards. I wish you good luck," Mr Pokhriyal said.

The Union Minister said he has spoken with Chief Ministers of most states to ensure that students do not face problems while appearing in the exam.

"I have spoken and appealed to the Chief Ministers of most states to help students in their states and I am sure that the SOPs issued by the Health, Education and Home Ministries will be followed," Mr Pokhriyal said in a video he tweeted last night," the Union Minister said.

On Friday, six opposition-ruled states approached the Supreme Court seeking a review of its order permitting the centre to go ahead with holding the two exams amid the pandemic.

As of 6 PM yesterday, over 12.75 lakh students had downloaded admit cards for NEET. A further 7.78 lakh students had downloaded the JEE admit cards. According to the National Testing Agency, the top body for conducting competitive entrance tests across the country, the total number of students registered for NEET is nearly 16 lakh. Around 8.58 lakh have registered for JEE.