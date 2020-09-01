JEE Main Live Updates: Entrance Exam For IITs Begins Today; Masks, Social Distancing At Centres

The Joint Entrance Examination-Main or JEE for admission to IITS begins today across the country amid a surge in coronavirus cases and opposition by several non-BJP ruled states. An extensive list of guidelines was released last week by the National Testing Agency (NTA), which is in-charge of conducting competitive entrance tests across the country.
Mandatory face masks and gloves, staggered entry and seating to ensure social distancing are some of the guidelines students have been asked to follow. They will also have to carry their own water bottles and hand sanitisers.
The JEE is scheduled to be held between September 1 and September 6. The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) - entrance exam for medical courses- will be held on September 13.
As of 6 PM Monday over 12.75 lakh students had downloaded admit cards for NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Exam). A further 7.78 lakh students had downloaded the JEE (Joint Entrance Exam) admit cards.
Here are the live updates as crucial JEE-Main begins:
