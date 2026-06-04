JEE Aspirant Found Hanging In Rented Room In Kota, Suicide Suspected

A 17-year-old boy preparing for the joint entrance examination (JEE) in Kota was found hanging from a ceiling fan at his paying guest (PG) accommodation in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar here, with police suspecting he died by suicide, officials said on Thursday.

The reason behind extreme step is yet to be ascertained, and no suicide note was found at the scene, they said. The deceased aspirant was identified as Aryan Ojha, a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh. He was preparing for the JEE at a coaching institute in Kota since February this year and was living at a PG in Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in the city.

Around 10.45 pm on Wednesday, other students residing at the PG discovered the body and informed police.

The teen was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, Deputy Superintendent of Police Yogesh Sharma told reporters on Thursday.

The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered from the room, he said.

The body has been kept at the MBS Hospital mortuary for post-mortem, which will be conducted after arrival of family members, he added.

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