JD(U), BJP Will Keep Working Together For Good Governance In Bihar: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said JD(U) and BJP will keep working together for good governance in Bihar.

PM Narendra Modi said this after meeting with JD(U) MPs in Delhi on Thursday.

"Had a great meeting with @Jduonline MPs. Our Parties have a long history of working together and fighting poor governance, corruption and criminalisation in Bihar. The leadership of @NitishKumar Ji has taken Bihar on the path of development. We will keep working together for good governance," PM Modi said in a post on X and shared pictures from the meeting.

Had a great meeting with @Jduonline MPs. Our Parties have a long history of working together and fighting poor governance, corruption and criminalisation in Bihar. The leadership of Shri @NitishKumar Ji has taken Bihar on the path of development. We will keep working together for…

Nitish Kumar, returned to the NDA and took oath as Bihar chief minister with BJP's support, after leaving the alliance and joining Rashtriya Janata Dal-led 'Mahagathbandhan' in August 2022.

Mr Kumar's JDU contested the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in alliance with the BJP.

Meanwhile, in the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections, former Union Minister and BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Choubey on Thursday expressed his desire for the NDA to form a government with full majority in the state.

Bihar is expected to vote for its 243-member legislative assembly in October 2025.

Mr Choubey said the BJP "should come to power on its own" as he emphasised taking the allies along. He said that the Chief-Ministerial candidate will be decided post-election and added that the party does not accept any "imports."

"It is my desire and I have also told the party leadership that NDA government should be formed in Bihar under BJP's leadership. With a full majority, the BJP should come to power on its own and take forward its allies too. This is my intention. For this, every worker should get to work from now itself. I will do this well without any expectations," Mr Choubey told ANI on Thursday.

The former Union Minister highlighted the party's alliance with Janata Dal-United (JD-U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

"I think we were taking Nitish Kumar forward together with us, we are doing the same today too and will do the same in future as well...The CM face will be decided after elections take place. Party and central leadership will decide that. But we don't accept 'imports' into the party," he added.

