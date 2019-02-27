"Strictly" Following Air Force's Instructions: Civil Aviation Ministry

Services at nine airports, including Srinagar, Jammu and Leh, in north India were temporarily suspended in view of tensions between India and Pakistan.

All India | | Updated: February 27, 2019 16:40 IST
'Strictly' Following Air Force's Instructions: Civil Aviation Ministry

Asked how many flights have been impacted, Jayant Sinha said, "I don't have the number." (FILE)


NEW DELHI: 

The ministry of civil aviation was "strictly" following the "guidelines and instructions" of the Indian Air Force, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Jayant Sinha said on Wednesday.

Services at nine airports, including Srinagar, Jammu and Leh, in north India were temporarily suspended in view of tensions between India and Pakistan. 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) later in the day said the services at the nine airports have resumed "as of now".

"We are strictly following all guidelines of the Air Force, and we will continue to do that," Mr Sinha said on the sidelines of an event in New Delhi. 

Asked how many flights have been impacted, Mr Sinha said, "I don't have the number. But, as I said, we are following the instructions of the air force."

Earlier on Wednesday, the Airports Authority of India issued a notice to airmen (NOTAM), saying flight operations at the airports in Srinagar, Jammu, Leh, Pathankot, Amritsar, Shimla, Kangra, Kullu Manali and Pithoragarh will remain shut from February 27 to May 27.

