Jaya Bachchan Links Tax Raids To UP Polls Day After Parliament Outburst

Jaya Bachchan hit out at the BJP during a discussion in the Rajya Sabha a day ago. (ANI)

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday said that the recent Income Tax raids on some of her party colleagues were linked to the ruling BJP feeling "jittery" ahead of the assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh due early next year.

Dismissing the government's claim that the central agencies work independently, she asked whether "we are illiterate, uneducated" to believe it.

The charge came a day after a furious Ms Bachchan expressed her anger at some "personal" remarks made against her during a discussion on a bill in Rajya Sabha which were later expunged and lashed out at the BJP with a "curse" that it will "soon face bad days".

An agitated Ms Bachchan had also told the Chair that it should be fair and alleged that an attempt was being made to stifle the voice of opposition.

Ms Bachchan's comments also happened to come a day after her daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared before the Enforcement Directorate on Monday for questioning in a case linked to the 2016 'Panama Papers' leaks case involving allegations of foreign exchange violations.

Jaya Bachchan, however, made no direct remarks about the questioning of her daughter-in-law.

To a question about central agencies' action against her party leaders, she said, "They (government) are jittery. They have many instruments and are misusing them... 'Hawa badi karari hai, lal topi sab pe bhadi hai' (Wind is blowing sharply. Red cap rises above everyone else)".

Red caps are associated with the Samajwadi Party whose members often wear them in their programmes.

Speaking to reporters, the wife of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan also slammed the government for the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha members of different opposition parties and accused it of not allowing discussion in parliament on important issues like price rise, unemployment and farmers' issues.

Talking about her outburst a day ago, she said on Tuesday that she only voiced her "heartfelt feelings" and as an expression of solidarity with the 12 suspended lawmakers, who have been staging a sit-in daily near Mahatma Gandhi's statue in the Parliament House Complex.