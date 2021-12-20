'Aapke Bure Din Aayenge, I Curse You': Jaya Bachchan's Outburst In Rajya Sabha

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan was hugely upset today in Rajya Sabha, after a personal remark by a member while she was participating in a discussion on the bill on narcotic drugs. She did not pull any punches -- most of which were directed at the treasury benches -- and even accused the chair of not listening to the opposition.

"You should be fair and not support any particular party," Ms Bachchan said, addressing the Chair, presided over by Bhuwaneswar Kalitha.

"What can we expect from you? What is going on? There are so many issues we are discussing over a bill which is brought by the government to correct its mistake… Aap gala ghont dijie ham sabka (go ahead and strangle us)," she added.

As BJP MP Rakesh Sinha raised the point of order, accusing her of pointing at the Chair, a verbal spat started.

Targeting the treasury benches, she said, "Aap logon ke bure din aayenge" (your bad days will come) I curse you".

Ms Bachchan then demanded that the Chair take action against the member, accusing them of making "personal remarks" against her.

The Chair, however, announced that the remarks which were not suitable would be expunged from the record.

As the situation almost seemed out of control, Mr Kalitha adjourned the House till 5 pm.