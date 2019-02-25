JNU Professor Donates 50% Of His Award Money To Alma Matter

"I had decided to share fifty per cent of my money achieved through Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award with Kalaynai University," professor Suman Dhar said.

Updated: February 25, 2019 15:15 IST
Suman Dhar received Rs 5 lakh for the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award for the year 2012.


Kalyani, West Bengal: 

Suman Dhar, a professor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and a recipient of Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award has donated more than 50 per cent of his prize money to Kalyani University, his alma mater to encourage students of the university to take up PhD.

Kalyani University vice-chancellor of Shankar Kumar Ghosh said Mr Dhar handed over 50 per cent of his award money (Rs 2.5 lakh) to him on Saturday for an award in memory of his late mother. 

"Every year, the student who will come first in MSc in the Department of Biochemistry and Biophysics will be given an amount from the interest of the donated fund to encourage research," the VC said.

Mr Dhar, is at present Professor in the Centre for Molecular Medicine in JNU. He did his masters degree from Kalyani university.

Mr Dhar said, "As an alumni of Kalyani University, I had decided to share fifty per cent of my money achieved through Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award with Kalaynai University authorities for help students who intend to go for research. I handed over the money to VC on Saturday."

He said "students who will get help from my fund will also get my mentorship."

Mr Dhar had received Rs 5 lakh for the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award for the year 2012.

