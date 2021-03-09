UP Man Gets Death Sentence For Raping 11-Year-Old Girl

Govind had kidnapped the girl and later raped her last year (Representational)

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district has awarded capital punishment to a man, who raped an 11-year-old girl last year, a senior official said on Tuesday.

The special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Jaunpur sentenced Bal Govind to death on Monday for raping the girl in August 2020, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in a statement.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the convict.

Govind had kidnapped the girl and later raped her in a village in Madiyahu area.

An FIR in this regard was registered by the girl's father.

Mr Awasthi said it was due to effective follow-up of the case by the police in the court that the decision came in only seven months.