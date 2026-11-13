Japanese Woman Celebrates Chhath With Villagers In Bihar, Sings Folk Songs

As devotees across Bihar observe Chhath, one of India's most revered festivals dedicated to the Sun God, its traditions continue to draw attention far beyond the country's borders. Known for its deep spiritual significance, strict rituals and strong connection to nature, the four-day festival offers a unique glimpse into Bihar's cultural heritage and village life. This year, those traditions found an admirer in Japanese teacher Kana Miyamura, who travelled to Pironta village in Nawada district to experience Chhath. From wearing a saree and singing Chhath songs to sharing traditional meals with villagers, her visit highlighted how Bihar's age-old customs are fostering cultural connections and attracting visitors from around the world.

For Miyamura, the visit was an opportunity to understand Bihar's culture and village life by experiencing its traditions firsthand rather than simply watching the celebrations.

Kana Miyamura began her Chhath experience with the Nahay-Khay ritual. She observed the preparations and customs followed by people during the festival.

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Chhath is a four-day festival dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya. Devotees follow strict rituals throughout the celebrations, with cleanliness, purity and self-discipline playing an important role. The festival also holds deep cultural significance and remains an integral part of Bihar's identity.

Pironta village is home to an ancient Sun Temple that is closely associated with the traditions of Chhath. The temple sees special enthusiasm among devotees during the festival. Kana has been spending time with villagers and gaining a deeper understanding of the religious and cultural significance of Chhath. Her warm and natural interactions with local women have also become a talking point among residents.

The effort to bring foreign visitors to Bihar's villages is being led by Pironta resident and advocate Ranjan Kumar. He works to encourage cultural exchanges between India and Japan and wants visitors from other countries to experience village traditions.

Earlier this year, during Holi, Kumar brought a group of Japanese tourists to Pironta village, where they celebrated the festival with local residents. Miyamura's visit during Chhath is another step in this effort to introduce foreign visitors to Bihar's traditional festivals.

Kumar believes that understanding a country's culture involves more than visiting its famous historical places and big cities. Local festivals, food, daily routines and the way people interact with each other also help visitors understand a place and its traditions.

Through this initiative, he hopes to encourage tourists from Japan and other countries to visit Bihar's villages and spend time with local communities. Such visits could strengthen cultural ties and help promote village tourism. They may also create new employment opportunities for local residents.

Miyamura's visit to Pironta is an example of how village traditions are attracting international visitors. Her participation in Chhath celebrations has given her an opportunity to experience Bihar's cultural heritage and understand the lives of people in its villages.