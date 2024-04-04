Japan Rolls Out e-Visa. Here's How Indians Can Apply For It

This single-entry visa is specifically designed for travellers planning to enter Japan by air.

Japan has officially launched its e-Visa program for several countries, including India. This single-entry visa grants a validity of up to 90 days and is specifically designed for travellers planning to enter Japan by air and holding an ordinary passport.

For individuals seeking short-term tourism in Japan, the process of obtaining a visa has been streamlined through the introduction of electronic visas (e-Visas) via the Japan e-Visa system.

Who is Eligible

The following countries and regions are eligible: Australia, Brazil, Cambodia, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, Taiwan, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, USA.

The eligibility also extends to Indian citizens and foreign nationals residing in India

Residents of these countries or regions, excluding those exempt from short-term visas, can apply for an e-Visa via the Japan e-Visa website.

How to Apply

Visit the Japan e-Visa website and follow the following steps:

Verification of necessary visa and documents

Choose the right visa for your trip, and the documents to submit.

Application information entry

Enter the information necessary for the online visa application.

Notification of examination result

The results of your visa application will be sent to your registered e-mail address.

Visa fees payment

Pay the visa fees notified to you by e-mail to Japanese overseas establishments where you are applying.

e-Visa issuance procedure

e-Visa will be issued after the payment.

During the application process, one may be requested to appear in person at the Japanese overseas establishment with jurisdiction over the place of the applicant's residence for an interview.