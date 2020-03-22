Janata Curfew In Uttar Pradesh Extended Till Monday

Streets wore a deserted look in Uttar Pradesh amid a janata curfew call in the country.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended the ongoing Janata Curfew in the state till 6 am on Monday morning.

Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi said that the Chief Minister has "appealed that the Janata Curfew be extended till early morning and the police and administration should patrol the streets".

The Chief Minister is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting at 9:30 pm to take a decision in the matter.

Reports said that the Chief Minister was expected to announce a lockdown for Lucknow, Ghaziabad and Noida till March 31. These districts have been reporting the maximum number of coronavirus cases.

The Lucknow metro, meanwhile, has announced that it will close its services till March 31, in line with other metros in the country.