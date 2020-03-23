Watch: Mukesh Ambani, Family Ring Bells To Thank Coronavirus Warriors

Mukesh Ambani and family gathered on the terrace to thank those working to fight coronavirus.

Reliance Industries CEO Mukesh Ambani on Sunday lent his support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for a ''Janata curfew'' as the country battles the spread of coronavirus.

Mr Ambani and his family were gathered on the terrace to thank the coronavirus warriors with the ringing of bells, beating of metal plates and clapping.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday urged people to be a part of the ''Janata curfew'' and said that it will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19.

So far, there have been over 390 positive cases of coronavirus in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research.