'Let Us All Be Part Of This': PM Modi On 'Janata Curfew' To Fight Coronavirus

PM Modi has asked citizens to stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm.

Moments before the "Janata Curfew" that he proposed came into effect on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the daylong stay-at-home for millions of Indians would "add tremendous strength to the fight" against coronavirus or COVID-19.

"In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come," PM Modi tweeted.

In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences.



Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come.



Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCoronapic.twitter.com/11HJsAWzVf — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 22, 2020

The Prime Minister has asked citizens to stay indoors from 7 am to 9 pm as part of the self-quarantine that he called for in his address to the nation on Thursday on India's coronavirus fight.

"There is no cure for this, so we need to remain healthy. We need to avoid crowds and stay home. Social distancing is critical. If you think you can roam around as usual and feel you will not be at risk, this is incorrect; you are endangering yourself and your family," PM Modi said in his 29-minute address to the nation.

The number of COVID-19 cases in India rose to 315 on Saturday.

Except businesses and government establishments dealing in essential items and services, all others will remain shut today. Transport will be affected across the country. No trains - long-distance or suburban - will run, the railways has said, but those already running won't be stopped during the day. Several airlines including IndiGo and GoAir have said they will either operate in minimum capacity or cancel all flights. No metro trains will run in Delhi, Bengaluru and other cities.