Janata Curfew Live Updates: "Steps We Take Now Will Help In Times To Come," Tweets PM Modi

Several states announced partial shutdowns and imposed restrictions on people's movement as part of precautionary measures to contain the pandemic.

The prime minister on Saturday appealed people to avoid unnecessary travels

New Delhi:

India is observing a "Janata (public) Curfew" today from 7 am to 9 pm after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for social distancing to curb the spread of highly contagious coronavirus. 

"Under this Janata (public) curfew, no one should leave their home or gather in their neighbourhoods. Only those related to essential services should go out," PM Modi said in a televised address to the nation on Thursday. 

Minutes before the start of the curfew this morning, he tweeted this morning: "In a few minutes from now, the #JantaCurfew commences. 
Let us all be a part of this curfew, which will add tremendous strength to the fight against COVID-19 menace. The steps we take now will help in the times to come. Stay indoors and stay healthy. #IndiaFightsCorona. (sic)." 

India has witnessed a record spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the last two days with over 100 fresh cases; figures shot up from 170 on Thursday to 315 on Saturday.  The pandemic has wreaked havoc across the world, infecting over 2 lakh people. 

Across the country, several states have announced partial shutdowns and imposed restrictions on people's movement and gatherings as part of precautionary measures to contain the pandemic.

Here are the LIVE Updates of the Nationwide Janata Curfew:

Mar 22, 2020 07:09 (IST)
Mar 22, 2020 06:51 (IST)
Stay indoors and stay healthy: PM Modi
Mar 22, 2020 04:57 (IST)
Coronavirus India News: Pune Woman With No Foreign Travel Link Tests Positive For COVID 19
A woman in her early 40s has tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Pune, a senior official said on Saturday." 
Mar 22, 2020 04:55 (IST)
PM requests people under home quarantine to follow the advise of doctors
"This is the time we should all listen to the advise given by doctors and authorities. All those who have been told to stay in home quarantine, I urge you to please follow the instructions. This will protect you as well as your friends and family," the Prime Minister said on Twitter.
