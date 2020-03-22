'Janata Curfew': What's Shut Today, What's Not - 10 Points

No passenger trains are running across the country today till 10 pm. "Keeping in view that demand for train travel will be vastly reduced," the passenger trains have been cancelled, Indian Railways said on Friday. Suburban services in Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi and Secunderabad have been reduced to a "bare minimum".

While the central government had earlier announced restrictions for international flights, domestic airlines have also joined the curfew call. GoAir has suspended all flights for Sunday and IndiGo has said it will halt 40 per cent of domestic flights.

Metro services have been halted for a day in Karnataka, Delhi, Mumbai, Telangana and Tamil Nadu. In a Twitter statement on Saturday, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation or DMRC said: "The move is aimed at encouraging (the) public to stay indoors and maintain social distancing, which is essential in the fight against COVID-19."

Maharashtra, which has recorded the most number of COVID-19 positive cases (63, so far), has suspended the Mumbai Metro One service. "In continuation of our fight against COVID-19 and in support of the Prime Minister's appeal of Mumbai Metro One suspends operations no Sunday to encourage people to stay at home," the agency said in a statement.

Road traffic is also likely to be affected. App-based cab services Ola and Uber are also off streets.

In Haryana, buses have been suspended. Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma was quoted by news agency PTI as saying: "The state government is working at every level to tackle the spread of the coronavirus." However, Maharashtra has decided to run buses as per schedule.

Beaches will remain shut in Chennai to reduce public gatherings with an aim to curb spread of highly contagious coronavirus. Tamil Nadu has so far reported four cases and one of them has already recovered. The state has also suspended public transport -buses and metro - for the 14-hour lockdown.

Bars and restaurants will remain shut in Karnataka, the southern state that has recorded 17 cases so far including one death. Multiple cities across India have already closed the restaurants till the end of this month amid coronavirus pandemic.

The Odisha and Bihar governments have also announced large-scale closures across major cities and towns. In Odisha five districts will experience "near-total" shutdown, according to PTI. Bihar has closed bus services, restaurants and banquet halls.