Coronavirus Cases Rise From 236 To 258 In India Since Friday

Coronavirus cases in India rose to 258 on Saturday after 35 people tested positive for the global pandemic in various parts of the country, the Health Ministry said. Friday had seen the biggest single-day jump with 63 new cases.

Among the 258 cases are 39 foreign nationals, including 17 from Italy, three from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

Twenty-three people have recovered from the disease so far in India. Four people have died in Delhi, Karnataka, Punjab and Maharashtra.

"The total number of active COVID-19 cases across India stands at 231 so far," the ministry said, adding that 23 others have been cured discharged or migrated while four have died.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 52, including three foreigners, followed by Kerala at 40, including seven foreign nationals.

Delhi has reported 26 positive cases, which include one foreigner, while Uttar Pradesh has recorded 24 cases, including one foreigner.

Karnataka has 15 coronavirus patients. The number of cases in Ladakh rose to 13 and Jammu and Kashmir four.

Telangana has reported 19 cases, which include 11 foreigners. Rajasthan has reported 17 cases, including two foreigners. Gujarat has seven cases.

In Haryana, there are 17 cases, which include 14 foreigners.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Uttarakhand have reported three cases each.

West Bengal, Odisha and Punjab each reported two cases while Puducherry, Chhattisgarh and Chandigarh reported one case each.