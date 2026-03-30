Man, 25, Dupes Bombay High Court Judge Of Rs 6 Lakh In Cyber Fraud, Arrested

A 25-year-old man from Jharkhand has been arrested for duping a Bombay High Court judge of Rs 6.02 lakh in cyber fraud, the police said.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Mazhar Alam Israil Miyan, a resident of Jamtara.

The investigation has revealed that the accused is linked to at least 36 cases of cyber fraud across 10 states. Jamtara Cyber Cell and the Karmatand Police in Jharkhand carried out the arrest.

It all began on the last day of February.

Wanting to redeem his credit card points, the judge attempted to contact the bank's customer care service but found the telephone line busy, investigators said.

The judge then scoured the internet to get a customer care number, they said.

He landed upon a number, the investigators said, that later turned out to be fake.

The fraudster, posing as a customer care executive, sent the judge a link and asked him to download an app, the investigation revealed.

When the app failed to download on the judge's iPhone, the fake telecaller advised him to use an Android phone instead, they said.

The judge placed his SIM card into the Android phone of his domestic help and finally downloaded the app, the police said.

As soon as he entered his credit card details into the app, approximately Rs 6.02 lakh was withdrawn from his account instantly, the police said.

When it dawned on the judge that he has been duped, he immediately filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police.

The Cuffe Parade Police registered a case and initiated an investigation, and after nearly 10 days they succeeded in tracking down the accused in Jharkhand.

Police officials say that in such cyber frauds, scammers first post fake customer care numbers on the internet and then obtain people's banking and card details.