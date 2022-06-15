Explosives Recovered From Bus In Jammu

The bus was coming from Doda to Jammu when it was stopped for checking by a police team.(File)

Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered explosives in the form of gelatin sticks from a bus carrying an unidentified number of passengers on the outskirts of the city on Wednesday, officials said.

The explosives were detected during a routine check at Jajjar Kotli along Jammu-Srinagar national highway, a police spokesperson said.

He said that experts from Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) were immediately rushed to the scene and the explosive substance was later detonated through a controlled mechanism.

"A case under relevant sections of law was registered at Jajjar Kotli police station and further investigation is underway," the police spokesperson said.

The officials said the bus was coming from Doda to Jammu when it was stopped for checking by a police team.

At least two persons were detained for questioning in connection with the presence of the explosive material in the bus along with some detonators, they said

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)