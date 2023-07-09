Jammu-Srinagar National Highway Closed Due To Landslide

The road connecting Tunnel 3 and 5 in the Ramban district, was damaged following a landslide.

The road connecting Tunnel 3 and 5, in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, was damaged following a landslide due to which the National Highway was closed till further notice on Saturday.

Notably, the state has been receiving moderate and heavy rainfall in several parts. Following the incessant rains, the Amarnath Yatra was also halted. Several Amarnath Yatra pilgrims were trapped in tents.

According to the officials, inclement weather conditions in the Union territory caused a delay to the annual Amarnath Yatra and suspended the yatra from both the Pahalgam and the Baltal routes.

Additionally, Jammu-Srinagar national highway was also blocked, earlier today, due to the landslides.

"NH-44, Mughal Road, and SSG Road are blocked due to two landslides. People are advised not to travel till clearance", said the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police in a tweet.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway connects Kashmir to the rest of the country.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)