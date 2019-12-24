Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed After Landslide, 2,000 Vehicles Stranded

Officials said that efforts clear the blockade are on. (File)

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed again after a landslide in Ramban district today, leaving more than 2,000 vehicles stranded.

Officials said that efforts clear the highway of the blockade are on. They added that work stops several times due to falling of rocks from mountain tops.

Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was suspended last week after a portion of the road was washed away due to landslides at Digdol. It reopened on Sunday.

Traffic police appealed to people to strictly follow the advisories being issued on a daily basis. Commuters have been asked to contact Traffic Control Units (TCUs) at Srinagar, Jammu and Ramban before starting their journey on the highway.

The historic Mughal Road, linking Shopian in south Kashmir with Rajouri and Poonch in Jammu region, has remained closed for the past two weeks due to snow.