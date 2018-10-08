Low Voting In Kashmir For Civic Polls Shunned By 2 Big Parties: 10 Points

Srinagar: As Jammu and Kashmir is voting in the first of the four-phased municipal elections after a hiatus of 13 years, voters in Jammu are queuing up at polling stations, but staying away in Kashmir. With two key parties in the state -- the National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP) -- abstaining from the elctions over the centre's stand on Article 35-A, it has become a direct fight between the BJP and Congress. Less than two per cent of the electorate turned out in 83 wards of urban local bodies in Kashmir in the first two hours of polling, officials said. While long queues were seen in Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch districts, voting remained abysmal in Bandipora and Baramulla. In Anantnag, only 43 of the 1,639 voters turned out whereas in Budgam only 12 voters turned up in the first four hours of polling.