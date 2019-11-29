J&K To Get Piped Water Supply By 2021: Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu

GC Murmu called for active participation of local bodies for conservation of water sources. (File)

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu has set 2021-end as the deadline to provide 100 per cent piped water supply to households in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said today.

He gave the deadline while chairing a meeting at Jammu to review the operations of the Public Health Engineering (PHE) and the irrigation and flood control departments.

Commissioner Secretary PHE and I&FC Ajeet Kumar Sahu gave a detailed presentation on the functioning of the departments, the status of various ongoing projects, including those related to providing piped water supply, and the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM).

The meeting discussed that the Jammu and Kashmir government has envisaged connecting each and every household with piped water supply by 2022, the spokesman said.

The Lt Governor directed officers to achieve the set target of providing 100 percent piped water supply to each household in Jammu and Kashmir by 2021 end.

He also remarked that conservation of water sources is critical and called for active participation of local bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions to conserve water; adding to this, he stressed on convergence of funds under MGNREGA and other local bodies to protect water sources.

The Lieutenant Governor also underscored the need for capacity building and technical know-how of officials to enhance the delivering mechanism of various services.

During the meeting, the he sought a detailed report on the Jhelum Flood Management.

Commissioner-Secretary PHE informed that works worth Rs 399.29 crore have been completed under Phase-I and a Rs 1684 cr detailed project report has been submitted for Phase-II.

Directing the officers, Mr Murmu asked them to notify the restricted flood prone areas and prepare a comprehensive desilting plan for critical streams and spill channels.

To strengthen the forewarning system of Disaster Management, Mr Murmu suggested the launching of bulk SMS service during the monsoon season in addition to the dissemination of information through social, print and electronic media. He also underlined the need to integrate flood management norms with building bye laws.

