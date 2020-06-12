Rs 10 Lakh Given To Family Of Village Head Killed By Terrorist In J&K

He is survived by his wife, two daughters, father and mother.

Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu reached out to the family of the Kashmiri Pandit, who was killed by TRF terrorists in south Kashmir, and handed over of a cheque of Rs 10 lakh to it on Thursday.

He interacted with the family members of Ajay Pandita, who fell victim to the terrorists, and conveyed his deepest sympathies to them, an official spokesperson said.

Paying homage to Pandita, the LG said his supreme sacrifice would always be remembered and hoped that the perpetrators of such a dastardly act would realise their follies and desist from committing crimes against humanity.

Assuring full support from the Union Territory government, the LG handed over the cheque to the next of family of Pandita, the spokesperson said.

The relief includes Rs five lakh as security-related expenditure (SRE), Rs one lakh as compensation from the government and Rs four lakh from the LG Relief Fund, whereas Rs 10 lakh from the Panchayat Welfare Fund will be released shortly.

Ajay Pandita was the "sarpanch" (village head) of Lukhbawan in Shahabad block of Anantnag district. He is survived by his wife, two daughters, father and mother.