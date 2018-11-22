Jammu And Kashmir Elections Must Be Held Before May: Election Body Chief

Election Commission will take a decision on the poll dates after considering all aspects, said OP Rawat

The elections to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, which governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved Wednesday night after the day-long dramatic developments, can be held before May and possibly before the national elections, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat today said.

"The Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls must be held on the first occasion before May. It can be held before parliament elections also," Mr Rawat told NDTV.

Pointing out that the "outer limit" set by the Supreme Court for holding assembly election after the dissolution of the assembly is six months, he said the Commission will take a decision on the poll dates after "considering all aspects."

He said Telangana is voting to elect a new government within six months after the state assembly was dissolved in line with the top court's directive.

The state Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the assembly Wednesday after Mehbooba Mufti's Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its arch-rival National Conference (NC) aligned with the Congress for giving a shot at forming the government in the state.

They claimed the support of 56 lawmakers in the 87-member state assembly. Shortly after, the People's Conference led by Sajad Lone too staked claims to form the government. Mr Lone's party said they had the support of the BJP's 25 legislators and "more than 18" others are willing to support them.

In a statement announcing the dissolution of the assembly, the Governor had said: "The impossibility of forming a stable government by the coming together of political parties with opposing political ideologies including some which have been demanding dissolution of the Assembly; whereas the experience of the past few years shows that with the fractured mandate that is there in the Assembly, it is not possible to form a stable government comprising of like-minded parties."

The decision by the state Governor under Jammu and Kashmir could be challenged in court in the coming days.